Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar's Hybrid RTGs to deliver eco-efficient performance for Exolgan Container Terminal, Buenos Aires

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with Exolgan S.A. to supply a total of four rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) with hybrid drivelines for its container terminal in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The order, which also includes the supply of a spare parts package for the machines, was booked in Cargotec's 2018 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled to take place in late 2019.

The Exolgan terminal in Buenos Aires is a general cargo and container-handling port terminal with strategic road, rail and river transport connections. As the leading port operator in Argentina, Exolgan handles one third of the country's total foreign trade container volume. The company is part of ITL (International Trade Logistics), a group of businesses specialised in managing port and logistics processes. The Kalmar Hybrid RTGs form part of Exolgan's fleet expansion programme. Exolgan's current Kalmar fleet includes RTGs, empty container handlers, forklift trucks and reachstackers.

The Kalmar Hybrid RTG builds on the proven, sustainable performance of the previous-generation model to deliver even greater savings in fuel efficiency, airborne and noise emissions, and maintenance costs. It combines the latest lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology with a fuel-efficient diesel power unit. The power unit is used to charge the Li-ion batteries, which power all the lifting and driving operations.

Carlos Mancini, Engineering Manager, Exolgan: "Kalmar's Hybrid RTG solution was the ideal choice for us since it will both help us reduce fuel costs and improve the sustainability of our operations by reducing noise and airborne emissions. We value our relationship with Kalmar and are looking forward to working together to increase performance and reliability at our terminal."

Alexandre Esse, Manager, Sales, Ports & Terminals, Americas, Kalmar: "Our second-generation hybrid RTG is a highly fuel-efficient machine that makes no compromises on performance or sustainability. We are pleased to be able to continue our fruitful cooperation with Exolgan with this latest order, which further demonstrates the confidence that customers have in our hybrid technologies."

The cranes delivered to Exolgan will be 6+1 rows wide and 1-over-5 high, with a lifting capacity of 40 tons under the spreader. They will be fitted with the Kalmar SmartRail automated gantry steering solution with Container Position Indication (CPI), which automatically controls the gantry steering and feeds container coordinates to the terminal operating system. They will also feature the Kalmar SmartProfile spreader anti-collision system.

