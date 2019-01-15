Frankfurt (ots) - creditshelf AG, a pioneer in digital SME financing in Germany, has announced the appointment of Dr Gregor Heinrich as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective from 15 January. creditshelf therefore continues to expand and enhance its management team, in line with its stated plans. In his new role, Dr Heinrich will be responsible for IT and data analytics. He will report directly to creditshelf CEO Dr Tim Thabe, but will not himself be a member of the Management Board.



Dr Gregor Heinrich has more than 10 years' experience as a CTO, most recently at Stonebranch, a mid-size provider of products and services for the automation of IT processes, focusing on the financial services industry. His responsibilities at Stonebranch encompassed product development and software architecture, with the long-term vision of self-learning and self-healing IT automation solutions. His previous career path included work for Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, and his doctoral thesis was on machine learning.



The interim CTO, Nico Bleh, has played a key role in establishing the IT team and software infrastructure at creditshelf. In his post as Head of IT, Bleh will report to Dr Heinrich and collaborate closely with him.



creditshelf CEO Dr Tim Thabe expressed his deep satisfaction with the appointment: "Dr Heinrich is a seasoned specialist with valuable expertise in machine learning and extensive experience of managing IT projects and development teams. As such, he is the ideal addition to our second tier of executive management and will enhance our ability to progress further along our growth journey."



As Dr Gregor Heinrich states, "As the first-ever fintech company to be listed on Germany's Prime Standard index, and boasting a portfolio of pioneering digital solutions for SME financing, creditshelf is a highly exciting business. I am especially looking forward to working with my team - who have already succeeded in developing a fantastic technology platform. We will now pull together to take it to the next level. Our priority is to make it even easier for clients and partners to use. In this context, innovations in analytics and automation will have an important part to play."



About creditshelf



creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME financing in Germany that arranges loans via its easy-to-use online platform www.creditshelf.com. creditshelf, which was founded in 2014 and is based in Frankfurt/Main, sees itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing business of digital SME financing in Germany. As a provider of SME financing, creditshelf has developed its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowers through loans from investors interested in this asset class. In this process, creditshelf offers to arrange corporate loans and thus enables small and medium-sized companies to access highly attractive financing alternatives. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors looking for attractive investment opportunities access to SME financing. The core competencies of creditshelf include the selection of suitable credit projects, analysis of the creditworthiness of potential borrowers,the provision of credit scoring and risk-adequate pricing. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both SME borrowers and investors. Daily news from creditshelf on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/creditshelf/ Twitter https://twitter.com/creditshelf LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/5317762/ and Xing https://www.xing.com/companies/creditshelfag



