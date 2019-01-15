Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) today announces that it has selected SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform to support its digital proposition and API Integration.

The SnapLogic platform integrates new technologies, manages new data sources, and develops new processes to reflect the evolving needs of the bank. SnapLogic's machine learning technology will bring speed, quality, and accuracy to data-driven decision making to enhance the service that HTB can deliver for its brokers and customers.

The low-code platform is supported by artificial intelligence to automate and standardise the many integration requirements of the bank. This technology will enable HTB to roll out digital initiatives faster, will reduce time spent maintaining integrations, and will provide self-service access to data for real-time analytics to scale HTB's overall API integration architecture.

Commenting on the partnership, Russ Fitzgerald, CIO at HTB, said: "Our recent investment in the SnapLogic platform forms part of our wider strategy to deliver excellence through specialism in our chosen markets. By leveraging API Integration, machine learning, and third-party data sources the platform will help us deliver significant and sustainable value for our brokers and customers and improve cost efficiency. We owe a big thank you to Virtrium, IT strategy and transformation consultants, for leading our procurement approach. With Virtrium's expert advice, we were able to identify, assess, contract, and procure the platform in just three months. Rollout with the SnapLogic team was fast too, within 24 hours everyone was set up on the platform and the first three applications were integrated within four days."

Neerav Shah, General Manager for SnapLogic EMEA, added: "The technological demands on organisations today are increasing at an incredible rate. To support this, we're dedicated to providing organisations with an intelligent alternative to manually coding their integration pipelines. Whether on premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, by using our intelligent integration platform HTB will be able to quickly and easily connect its systems in order to help drive the business forwards in what is an increasingly competitive marketplace."

About Hampshire Trust Bank

Hampshire Trust Bank is a specialist bank, staffed by experts focused on helping UK businesses realise their ambitions. Our dedicated Specialist Business Finance, Development Finance and Specialist Mortgages divisions ensure that businesses receive the outstanding service, lasting relationships, integrity and expertise they need to prosper. We also provide savings accounts to individuals and businesses and since we lend only to businesses, our savers can be sure their money will be used to boost the British economy. The bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information, please visit our website: www.htb.co.uk

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 intelligent integration platform. The company's leadership in AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005208/en/

Contacts:

Emily Murphy

Communications Manager

Hampshire Trust Bank

Tel: +44 (0) 20 78623050

Email: emily.murphy@htb.co.uk

Gemma Smith

Kazio PR for SnapLogic

Tel: +44 (0) 20 31764700

Email: snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk