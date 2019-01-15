Miu Miu and Coty Reveal Their New Fragrance Miu Miu Twist in a Unique Campaign, Starring Elle Fanning

PARIS, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the contemporary girl of taste daring to do in today's world of relentless pretense? Instinctively, she finds a plot Twist-and stages a Miutiny against the mundane. Enter, just in time, Miu MiuTwist, the collision of classic and unexpected ingredients that manage to simulate both enthusiasm and sophistication, proving that the two are not Miutually exclusive. Unapologetically indulgent and airy without superficiality, Miu Miu Twist transcends the ticking away of time, space, and status.

Through an alchemic process wherein familiar elements combine to create ecstatic sensations, the effect of Miu Miu Twist is impossible to fully decode. Its resistance to easy interpretation is a hallmark of designer and creative mastermind Miuccia Prada. Working together to create the second hero formula for Miu Miu Parfums, Miuccia Prada and Perfumer Daniela Andrier follow the spirit of the Miu Miu girl - unpretentiously intellectual, she's beMiused rather than bored - and inject it with a surprising new energy. Profound yet lighthearted, demure yet stimulating, Miu Miu Twist radiates in mesmerizing iridescence. It starts with an assertive sparkle of Vert de Bergamot and Apple Blossom that gives way to a full base of Cedar Wood and an exclusive new Accord: The Pink Amber, an invention of Daniela Andrier, layers in a woodiness reminiscent of burnt sugar cane cutting through crisp air, or a Miusical laugh in the midst of a stately affair.

The Miu Miu Twist bottle is a Twisted take on the brand's signature matelassé material, rendered in high contrast. The design's new take on a classic vintage perfume flacon combines camp hallmarks of modern art and the flamboyant elegance of boudoir accessories, cinching them together with a gold Miu Miu-branded collar under the cap. An opulently studded glass base adds weight to sharpened edges and inflated proportions. The result is a timeless, outspoken glamour that is at once self-assured and self-effacing - in other words, quintessentially Miu Miu.

The Miu MiuTwist campaign stars Miuse Elle Fanning, fresh from her appearance as a model in the Miu Miu FW18 runway show. A short film by the artists collective CANADA follows a movie star's hectic routine through multiple roles, tracing her backstage to on-camera energy. Here, and in cinematic portraits photographed by Mert & Marcus, Elle assumes the starring role in a series of outrageous vignettes. As she shuttles through various studios and characters, she amuses herself with wordplay, turning each prop, costume, and set into something Miu: Miusic, Miutant, Miustache. Taking the lead in so many fictions could be destabilizing, but even in the most extreme fantasy, Elle can locate her own distinct identity. Her antic search is a sequence of cosmic (and comic) plot Twists that ring with the spirit of Miu Miu.

