Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Worth $1.75 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global capillary blood collection devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of chronic, infectious and autoimmune diseases are some of the major factors propelling market growth owing to rising number of blood tests globally. Capillary blood draw technique has been most widely used for glucose and hemoglobin testing in clinics and hospitals. Ease of usage and minimally invasive nature also makes it ideal for home care diagnosis and testing, thereby boosting the market's growth potential.The use of this technique in conjugation with PoC diagnostics has become the chosen mode of testing in remote and ambulatory health settings.

Blood gas detection, leukocyte & metabolite count, biomarker, nucleic acid, blood glucose, ferritin, lactate, effect of vitamin K-antagonist, and heavy metal ions analysis is commonly done using these samples. Thus, with rising adoption of rapid PoC diagnostics, usage of these devices is anticipated to increase in the near future.

Chronic diseases are a global healthcare problem with over half of the adult population in the U.S. suffering from chronic diseases, which contribute to over 75% of the total healthcare cost in the nation. Thus, rising number of infectious and chronic diseases creates a huge demand for diagnostic testing, thereby propelling growth of these collection devices.

Capillary blood draw technique is most often used in case of pediatric patients as it is difficult to draw venous and arterial blood from infants. Capillary blood draw is preferred in many ICU settings as patients lose large amount of blood during surgeries. Other blood drawing techniques are more invasive and might result in delays in the healing process or pose a risk of contamination. Ease of usage and effectiveness is another factor facilitating the use of these devices for home care diagnosis and testing, typically in case of diabetics.

Plastic devices held the largest market share in 2017 owing to their lightweight, cost-effective, and biocompatible nature coupled with extensive usage in medical devices

Durability, non-porous nature, and impermeability are boosting the demand for glass devices

Plastic and glass based collection devices are anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast horizon during the forecast period due to their extensive use in the manufacture of medical devices and other related products.

North America will lead the market throughout the forecast period owing to existence of large number of major market players and high incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

market is expected to rise at the highest CAGR during the same period. High population along with rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are the major factors contributing to the growth of the regional market Some of the major players are Becton, Dickinson and Company; NIPRO Europe Corporation; Sarstedt AG & Co; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Terumo Medical Corporation; B Braun Melsungen AG; Kabe Labortechnik GmbH; Greiner Bio One International GmbH; Cardinal Health; and Owen Mumford Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the global capillary blood collection devices market on the basis of material, product, application, end use, and region:

Capillary Blood Collection Devices Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Plastic Glass Stainless Steel Ceramic Others

Capillary Blood Collection Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Lancets Micro-Container Tubes Micro-Hematocrit Tubes Warming Devices Others

Capillary Blood Collection Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Whole Blood Plasma/ Serum Protein Tests Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Tests Liver Panel / Liver Profile/ Liver Function Tests Dried Blood Spot Tests

Capillary Blood Collection Devices End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals and Clinics Blood Donation Centers Diagnostic Centers Home Diagnosis Pathology Laboratories

Capillary Blood Collection Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



