As from January 17, 2019, subscription rights issued by aXichem AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until January 29, 2019. Instrument: aXichem subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: AXIC A TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012116408 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 165938 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from January 17, 2019 paid subscription rights (BTA) issued by aXichem will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: aXichem paid subscription shares -------------------------------------------------- Short name: AXIC A BTA -------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012116416 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 165939 -------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 545 013 30.