Danish developer European Energy has secured a 12-year agreement from Axpo Italia, the local unit of Swiss energy provider Axpo. Around half the 300 MW of solar projects the company is developing in Italy are now ready to build.Danish renewables developer European Energy has secured a 12-year PPA for 300 MW of solar plant capacity it is developing in Italy with Axpo Italia, the local subsidiary of Swiss energy company Axpo. "The length and the price of the agreement ensures bankability, which will allow us to realize substantial parts of our Italian project pipeline," said European Energy CEO ...

