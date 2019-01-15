Yeung Chin (brand name: YEUNG CHIN)

HONG KONG, Jan 15, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 50th edition of HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2019 kicked off yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The four-day show (14-17 Jan), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), features four fashion parades presented by six budding local designer labels.FASHIONALLY Collection #13, staged yesterday, showcased the latest collections from three Hong Kong designers: Yeung Chin (brand name: YEUNG CHIN), Jane Ng (brand name: phenotypsetter) and Alee Lee (brand name: ALEE LEE). The designers, who all studied at the Alternatif Fashion Workshop in Hong Kong, presented a freewheeling and eclectic show.Photo Download: https://bit.ly/2RRu6ssFASHIONALLY Collection #13:- Yeung Chin (brand name: YEUNG CHIN)- Jane Ng (brand name: phenotypsetter)- Alee Lee (brand name: ALEE LEE)The FASHIONALLY Presentations, staged yesterday and today by Hong Kong fashion website FASHIONALLY.com, showcased the design concepts and 2019 Fall/Winter collections of three local designers: Arto Wong (brand name: ARTO.), Jason Lee (brand name: YMDH) and Carrie Kwok (brand name: CAR|2IE). Unlike conventional runway parades, these three presentations featured the designers' works in the form of a story told against the backdrop of a theatre-like stage. The stage design, props and story sequence, all carefully orchestrated by the designers, created a unique and stimulating experience for the audience and buyers alike.FASHIONALLY PRESENTATION: Carrie Kwok (brand name: CAR|2IE)Taking inspiration from literature, Carrie Kwok creates sophisticated, poetic designs that have been well-received by consumers. Her label, CAR|2IE, is available at Lane CrawfordFASHIONALLY PRESENTATION: Arto Wong (brand name: ARTO.)Designer Arto Wong received the New Talent Award and was named Overall Winner at the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) 2017. The New Talent Award gave her the opportunity to retail her debut collection in Hong Kong's fashion mecca JoyceFASHIONALLY PRESENTATION: Jason Lee (brand name: YMDH)High-end streetwear designer Jason Lee won the "Best Footwear Design Award" at YDC 2017, after which he launched a capsule collection with renowned Hong Kong retailer i.t.YDC 2019 Opens for ApplicationSince 1977, The HKTDC has been organising the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) to unearth talented local designers. This year's competition will be held during CENTRESTAGE in September and is now open for application. Find out more at www.fashionally.com/ydc_application.Websites:HK Fashion Week for Fall/Winter: https://event.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekfw-tcYDC: http://www.fashionally.com/zh-hk/YDC/aboutFASHIONALLY: https://www.fashionally.com/zh-hk/About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.