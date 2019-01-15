Company Promotes Eyal Amsalem to Chief Administrative Officer

AxiomSL, the leading global provider of regulatory-reporting, risk and data-management solutions, today announced the appointment of David Weber as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Eyal Amsalem as Chief Administrative Officer.

Mr. Weber, who brings more than 30 years of financial management and operations experience, joins AxiomSL from Charles River Development (CRD), where he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2006. His management responsibilities spanned finance, accounting, human resources, legal and general operations of the business. He also played an instrumental role in CRD's recent sale to State Street Bank and Trust Company.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dave to AxiomSL as the new COO and CFO during this important expansion period," said Alex Tsigutkin, Founder and CEO of AxiomSL. "Dave's unique experience and skilled leadership in the financial technology sector is a great addition to our management team. His deep financial, operational and strategic expertise will enable him to immediately make a strong contribution and drive continued momentum as we enter this phase of growth."

Prior to CRD, Mr. Weber held various roles at Sybase Inc., including Vice President of Worldwide and International Field Operations Finance; Senior Director of Professional Services; and Director of Operations. He was the Chief Financial Officer at Context Integration, a software consulting company. Mr. Weber holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Purdue University's Krannert School of Management.

"I'm honored and excited to join AxiomSL, an organization with an outstanding reputation as a global leader of regulatory-reporting, risk and data management solutions," said David Weber. "The company's growth over the last few years has been exceptional, and I'm incredibly energized to help lead AxiomSL in its journey to grow, scale and meet the market demand."

Mr. Weber succeeds Eyal Amsalem, who has served as AxiomSL's Chief Financial Officer since 2008. Mr. Amsalem will remain at AxiomSL as its Chief Administrative Officer. In his new role, he will help lead efforts to manage AxiomSL's global presence.

Said Alex Tsigutkin, "Eyal continues to be a major factor in AxiomSL's success. Throughout his tenure, he's been instrumental in the company's growth, which led to our first outside strategic investment by Technology Crossover Ventures in 2017. As Chief Administrative Officer, Eyal will play a major part in ensuring that we continue to be a first-class organization as we grow our presence in North America, EMEA, APAC and Latin America."

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is the leading global provider of regulatory-reporting, risk and data-management solutions for financial services firms, including banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and insurance companies. Its unique enterprise data management platform delivers data-lineage, risk aggregation, analytics, workflow-automation, validation and traceability. For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com.

