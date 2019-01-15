Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 14-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.96p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.65p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16