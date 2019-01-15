The "United Kingdom Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2025 Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Neonatal Monitors and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2025 provides key market data on the United Kingdom Healthcare IT market.
The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market categories Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Micro-Electromechanical Sensors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.
The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.
Scope
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025
- 2017 company share and distribution share data for Healthcare IT market
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Healthcare IT market
- Key players covered include GE Healthcare LLC, Cerner Corp, Philips Healthcare and others
Topics Covered
1 Tables Figures
2 Introduction
3 Healthcare IT Market, United Kingdom
4 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, United Kingdom
5 Clinical IT Systems Market, United Kingdom
6 Fetal Monitors Market, United Kingdom
7 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, United Kingdom
8 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, United Kingdom
9 Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom
10 Neonatal Monitors Market, United Kingdom
11 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, United Kingdom
12 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom
13 Overview of Key Companies in United Kingdom, Healthcare IT Market
14 Healthcare IT Market Pipeline Products
15 Financial Deals Landscape
16 Recent Developments
Companies Featured
- Philips Healthcare
- GE Healthcare
- Draegerwerk
- Cegedim
- Medtronic
- Agfa-Gevaert
- 3M Health Care
- Omron Healthcare
- Hill-Rom Holdings
- McKesson
- Siemens Healthcare
- DXC Technology
- A&D Engineering
- Paul Hartmann
- InterSystems
- Nihon Kohden
- EMIS Group
- Fujitsu
- Mindray Medical International
- Cerner
- Epic Systems
- Elekta
- Roper Technologies
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- PHC
- Neusoft Medical Systems
