The "United Kingdom Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2025 Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Neonatal Monitors and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2025 provides key market data on the United Kingdom Healthcare IT market.

The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market categories Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Micro-Electromechanical Sensors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope

Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025

2017 company share and distribution share data for Healthcare IT market

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Healthcare IT market

Key players covered include GE Healthcare LLC, Cerner Corp, Philips Healthcare and others

Topics Covered

1 Tables Figures

2 Introduction

3 Healthcare IT Market, United Kingdom

4 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, United Kingdom

5 Clinical IT Systems Market, United Kingdom

6 Fetal Monitors Market, United Kingdom

7 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, United Kingdom

8 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, United Kingdom

9 Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom

10 Neonatal Monitors Market, United Kingdom

11 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, United Kingdom

12 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom

13 Overview of Key Companies in United Kingdom, Healthcare IT Market

14 Healthcare IT Market Pipeline Products

15 Financial Deals Landscape

16 Recent Developments

Companies Featured

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare



Draegerwerk



Cegedim



Medtronic

Agfa-Gevaert



3M Health Care

Omron Healthcare



Hill-Rom Holdings



McKesson

Siemens Healthcare



DXC Technology



A&D Engineering

Paul Hartmann



InterSystems



Nihon Kohden



EMIS Group



Fujitsu



Mindray Medical International



Cerner



Epic Systems



Elekta



Roper Technologies



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions



PHC



Neusoft Medical Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfxf8n/the_united?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005404/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Devices, Maternal and Neonatal Care, Patient Monitoring Equipment