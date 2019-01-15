The "Germany Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2025 Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Neonatal Monitors and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2025 provides key market data on the Germany Healthcare IT market.

The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market categories Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Micro-Electromechanical Sensors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope

Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

2017 company share and distribution share data for Healthcare IT market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Germany Healthcare IT market.

Key players covered include GE Healthcare LLC, Cerner Corp, Philips Healthcare, and others.

Companies Featured

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare



Draegerwerk



Agfa-Gevaert



Fujitsu



Apotheken Dienstleistungsgesellschaft



Siemens Healthcare

Elekta

Omron Healthcare



Hill-Rom



Awinta

Paul Hartmann



CompuGroup Medical Deutschland

A&D Engineering



Neusoft Medical Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

DXC Technology

Nexus



Pharmatechnik



Topics Covered

1 Table Figures

2 Introduction

3 Healthcare IT Market, Germany

4 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, Germany

5 Clinical IT Systems Market, Germany

6 Fetal Monitors Market, Germany

7 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, Germany

8 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, Germany

9 Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Market, Germany

10 Neonatal Monitors Market, Germany

11 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, Germany

12 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Germany

13 Overview of Key Companies in Germany, Healthcare IT Market

14 Healthcare IT Market Pipeline Products

15 Financial Deals Landscape

16 Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cgpn2q/the_healthcare_it?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005410/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Devices, Maternal and Neonatal Care, Patient Monitoring Equipment