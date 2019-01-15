Landis+Gyr further strengthens its Managed Services operations in the EMEA region

Global energy management leader will insource the Managed Service operation of 750,000 smart metering points in Finland.

ZUG, Switzerland and JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) will take over the meter reading service operations for 750,000 metering points in Finland, currently provided by a partner, as of April 1, 2019. The transfer demonstrates the strategic focus of Landis+Gyr to further enhance its service market focus and Managed Services business in EMEA.

Landis+Gyr outsourced its Meter Reading Service operations to Ericsson in 2014. Following the Landis+Gyr strategy to grow its service business in EMEA region, the operations, including daily meter reading services and related field work, will be transferred back to Landis+Gyr and a dedicated team of AMI service professionals will strengthen Landis+Gyr service organization. Consequently, all related Managed Services customers in Finland will continue to receive professional, high-quality service, provided by the same team of experts with whom they have worked for years.

The transferred business operations cover hourly consumption and power quality readings from over 750,000 residential and industrial electricity, gas and heat meters of around 30 utility customers of Landis+Gyr. The scope of service will remain unchanged: utilizing Landis+Gyr's service platform, hourly metering values are validated and delivered to utilities' systems every day. Furthermore, the service covers device infrastructure and data communications management, as well as activation of field work operations. The integrated platform allows a variety of functionalities, including management of on-demand-readings, power connection and disconnection, and meter status queries from customers' internal systems.

"At Landis+Gyr, we respond to the globally increasing demand of Managed Services in the AMI business by continuously strengthening our service business. Re-integrating the meter reading operations was therefore another logical step in further strengthening our strong footprint in Managed Services. We warmly welcome the team of experts joining us as part of this transfer who will further strengthen our unique expertise in the field of AMI operations," says Ralph Griewing, SVP, Head of Energy Solutions, Landis+Gyr EMEA.

In September 2018, following the announcement of the region's largest Managed Services contract to date, Landis+Gyr started to operate a comprehensive "Metering as a Service" solution for Caruna Oy, Finland's largest DSO. With its AMI operations across the Nordics and a strong Smart Grid services footprint in North America, Landis+Gyr manages more than 15 million metering points under service contracts worldwide.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, and analytics. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.