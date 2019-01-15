Moisture Wound Dressing Market Size Worth USD 5.45 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global moisture wound dressing market size is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Key factor driving the market are increasing cases of acute and chronic wounds, such as surgical, diabetic and traumatic wounds, lacerations, and diabetic ulcers. As per estimates provided by Elsevier, about 300 million acute wound injuries occur per year.

Ongoing R&D in the healthcare field is leading to the development of new products. For instance, the advent of keratin-based wound care products. These products facilitate wound re-epithelialization but also forms part of dressings and aid in wound healing as the keratin matrix in them gets absorbed in the wound eliminating the need to change the dressing. Furthermore, introduction of novel therapies, such as electromagnetic therapy, electrical stimulation, nanotechnology, and the use of silver and other combination dressings are boosting the market.

These advancements ensure better wound care during any trauma, thereby supporting the market growth. Similarly, new products in pipeline are anticipated to augment the market development over the forecast period. For instance, Researchers in Massachusetts Institute of Technology in U.S. and University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Harvard Medical School have developed a bandage that provides precise and scheduled drug delivery, which can be customized as per requirement. Such innovations are expected to create growth opportunities for the market players.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

On the basis of product, foam wound dressings account for the largest share owing to their ability to maintain moisture, which facilitates healing process

Surgical application segment accounts for the largest market share due to increasing number of surgical procedures being performed; as all types of wound dressings are required during surgeries

Southeast Asia moist wound dressings market is expected to witness significant development as the region holds potential growth opportunities due to the presence of, emerging nations like Indonesia and Thailand

Key companies in the market are 3M Healthcare; Coloplast A/S; Medline Industries, Inc.; Cardinal Health, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Smith & Nephew PLC; ConvaTec Group PLC; Derma Sciences, Inc.; and Systagenix Wound Management Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Moisture wound dressings market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Moisture Wound Dressings Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Foam Alginate Films Hydrocolloid Hydrogel

Moisture Wound Dressings Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pressure Ulcers Diabetic Ulcers Burn Wounds Surgical Wounds Traumatic Wounds Others

Moisture Wound Dressings End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Homecare Others

Moisture Wound Dressings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

U.S. Europe U.K. Germany Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Central & South America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World



