GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces senior leadership change


London, January 15, 2019

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that Pierre Lahutte is stepping down, with immediate effect, as Brand President of IVECO.

The Company thanks Pierre for his leadership of IVECO for the past four and a half years and for his 21 years of service in the Company serving the New Holland Agriculture, IVECO and Heuliez BUS and IVECO brands over this time and wishes him well for the future.

Gerrit Marx, the recently appointed President of CNH Industrial's Commercial and Speciality Vehicles segment, will assume Pierre Lahutte's responsibilities.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

