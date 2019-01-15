LECIP ARCONTIA AB, a Swedish producer of contactless smart card products and solutions for Automated Fare Collection System (AFC), today announces the launch of its new on-board validator for electronic fare collection schemes in public transport.

The LV-700 series is the latest addition to LECIP ARCONTIA's portfolio of contactless smart card readers and terminals for transport ticketing. The series is designed for fast and smooth cashless payment with a high-speed processor and large capacity memory for demanding ticket data processing. It supports various types of media such as ISO14443 A/B standard, EMV contactless (L1), QR and Aztec/2D bar code and ISO 18092 (NFC Forum Reader/Writer mode).

Thanks to state-of-the-art design, the LV-700 is made to easily and quickly attach and detach for efficient maintenance. The LV-700 houses a 5.7'' colour touch screen display for optimum viewing and easy menu navigation. The series is robust and tamper resistant, offering IK10 and IP54 ratings and high resistance against chemical attack.

For easy integration, the LV-700 series comes with an extensive Software Development Kit (SDK) and LECIP ARCONTIA's software libraries giving great time efficiency for developers.

"The global trend in payments is cashless and we are proud to introduce our latest LV-700 validators. The LV-700 series can help transport operators with various methods of cashless payments, enabling seamless payment for passengers and increasing service levels," says Yasuhiro Ohara, president of LECIP ARCONTIA.

About LECIP ARCONTIA AB

LECIP ARCONTIA AB, a subsidiary of LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION of Gifu, Japan, operates globally to deliver contactless smart card products and solutions for Automated Fare Collection System (AFC).

Since 1990s, we have supplied companies worldwide with our smart card reader technology. Today, we develop and distribute smart card readers and terminals used in over 40 countries. Our focus is to deliver reliable, high quality contactless smart card products, and implement software services featuring the latest technology and market requirements in e-ticketing and payment. LECIP ARCONTIA's head office is based in Gothenburg, Sweden.

