Alma Angotti, James Siswick join London office to guide financial institutions through global regulatory challenges

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced the European expansion of its Financial Services Advisory and Compliance (FSAC) segment through additions to the segment's global investigations and compliance (GIC) practice leadership team in London.

As part of the expansion, Alma Angotti, managing director and co-lead of GIC, has relocated to Navigant's London office from Washington, D.C. Angotti will continue to work with current clients while also strengthening relationships with institutions in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. In addition to managing GIC operations, Angotti will focus on issues concerning anti-money laundering (AML), "Know Your Customer" regulations, sanctions compliance, remediation of compliance deficiencies, and adapting to the rise of new financial products such as cryptocurrencies.

In addition, Navigant announced that James Siswick, a seasoned risk and compliance professional specializing in financial crime compliance, has joined the company as managing director and European GIC lead. Siswick will help manage client relationships while also developing technology and forensic solutions for institutions facing increasingly complex compliance demands from regulators. He will also help lead the growth of the European GIC team.

"Ongoing regulatory scrutiny, new technological challenges, and reputational risks facing financial institutions require a global focus," said Ellen Zimiles, managing director and FSAC segment leader at Navigant. "Alma is an accomplished leader who has worked closely with clients and regulators around the world. Her background as an enforcement attorney conducting investigations and litigating a variety of enforcement actions ensures that our clients receive world-class service and expertise."

"James is a skilled partner for financial institutions, particularly in helping to prevent and remediate financial crime, and adapting to ever-expanding regulatory scrutiny," added Zimiles. "His adept use of new technologies and data analytics will also benefit our client partners in reducing the cost of effective compliance."

Commitment to Senior-Level Expertise

Angotti is a widely recognized AML consulting expert and has trained and advised the financial services industry as well as other regulators and government officials worldwide on AML and combating the financing of terrorism. She has an extensive background as an enforcement attorney conducting investigations and litigating a variety of enforcement actions. Angotti has 25 years of regulatory practice, and prior to joining Navigant in 2011, served as senior special counsel in the Department of Enforcement at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, senior enforcement counsel at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and senior counsel in the Division of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. She holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Siswick joins Navigant from KPMG, where he was a partner in the forensic financial crime practice, which he led for two years. He has over 20 years' experience in financial crime and technology engagements, and has led numerous large, global financial crime investigation and remediation projects. He has given a particular focus to sanctions, AML, tax evasion compliance, and helping clients take advantage of new technologies, including artificial intelligence. Siswick has led teams focused on new U.S. and U.K. tax compliance regulations, and previously served as director for data analytics and financial crime at Deloitte. He has strong international experience, having led engagements in France, Germany, Switzerland, the U.S., and the Caribbean. Siswick is a FCCA-qualified accountant, holds a postgraduate diploma in AML from the International Compliance Association, and a BSc degree in physics from the University of Durham.

Navigant's GIC practice specialists have the deep expertise and skills required to provide compliance strategies and programs that are rigorous, as well as to offer pragmatic recommendations, which allow clients to act with clarity and decisiveness. Its services include monitorships required under regulatory settlements, corporate investigations, remediation of regulatory violations and financial crime deficiencies, bespoke creation of AML programs, and the use of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to reduce the cost of compliance and boost operational efficiency.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage, and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

