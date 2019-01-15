FRANKLIN EUGENE ICON Men's Fall-Winter 2019-2020 Collection Debuts at Milan Fashion Week

NEW YORK and MILAN, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Franklin Eugene International LLC has announced new collection, FRANKLIN EUGENE ICON, which debuted at Milan Fashion Week, January 14. FRANKLIN EUGENE ICON is a men's fall/winter 2019/2020 clothing array inspired by the parts of the human spirit that turn ordinary people into icons leading to iconic moments.

The collection covers a wide range of tastes from menswear classics to gritty street inspired installations - all designed, manufactured and/or hand made, and curated with the Passion, Strength, Vision, Craftsmanship, and Style that remains the lifeblood of the Franklin Eugene brand.

This group of designs heralds the global debut of the FRANKLIN EUGENE MALE HEAD SCARF, which the designer has introduced to the world as the FRANKLIN EUGENE MARF. Bursts of color, strategic use of prints, clean lines, sleek cuts, and strong silhouettes permeate this sartorial offering.

"I was much less concerned with clearly identifiable transitions and very concerned with each installation making its own statement. I hope that everyone can find something in the designs that speaks uniquely to him/her in a positive way. An icon is defined as a person or thing worthy of veneration. Being ever mindful that each us in our own special way has the capacity to channel the iconic, these designs were inspired by that extraordinary part of the human spirit in all of us. Thank you to our brand family, fans and friends everywhere, with a special thanks to these folks in the Far East and Asia-Pacific Region. We love all of you," noted Mr. Eugene.

Franklin Eugene is a global design company and worldwide aspirational lifestyle platform that produces transformative experiences through men's alta moda (bespoke/haute couture), men's and women's Italian leather accessories, men's luxury and ready-to-wear, a select offering of high street clothing, and global humanitarian endeavor. Franklin Eugene International LLC received the Best Luxury Fashion Designer 2018 Award as part of the Global Excellence Awards sponsored by LuxLife Magazine.

Franklin Eugene - Passion, Strength, Vision, Craftsmanship, Style

