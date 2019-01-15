Elanders AB: Elanders makes changes in Group Management

Elanders is expanding Group Management to include Bernd Schwenger from LGI. Because Andreas Bunz has announced he will be stepping down Bernd Schwenger will take over responsibility for the LGI Group within the business area Supply Chain Solutions later on in 2019.

Bernd Schwenger, who is currently responsible for business areas Automotive and Electronics in LGI, was previously in charge of building up Amazon Logistics operations in Germany. He has also held a number of management positions at HP.

Kevin Rogers, who is currently one of the representatives in Group Management for business area Print & Packaging Solutions, will temporarily leave Group Management in order to lead Elanders' operations in Beijing during the period of transition after its divestment to Edelmann GmbH.

After these changes Elanders Group Management will consist of the following members:

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO

Andréas Wikner, CFO

Andreas Bunz, President, Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

Eckhard Busch, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

Bernd Schwenger, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

Lim Kok Khoon, President, Supply Chain Solutions (Mentor Media)

Peter Sommer, President, Print & Packaging Solutions

The changes in Group Management are in force as of today's date.

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CET on 15 January 2019.

