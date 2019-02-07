Sampo Oyj: Changes in Sampo Group's executive management

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 February 2019 at 9:40 pm



Changes in Sampo Group's executive management

The Group CEO and President of Sampo Kari Stadigh will retire on 31 December 2019. He also steps down as Chairman of If P&C Insurance Board of Directors as of 7 February 2019.

Sampo's Board of Directors has today appointed Torbjörn Magnusson, the CEO of If, to succeed him as Group CEO and President of Sampo Group, effective 1 January 2020. Magnusson will take over as Chairman of If P&C, effective immediately.

Furthermore, the Nomination Board of Nordea has today proposed to the AGM that Torbjörn Magnusson be elected as the Chairman of the Board of Nordea. Björn Wahlroos has informed Nordea's Nomination Board of his intention to step down from the Board at the next AGM.

Torbjörn Magnusson will immediately start focusing on his new responsibilities. The Sampo and If Boards have therefore today appointed Morten Thorsrud, the Head of If Business Area Private, to succeed him as the CEO of If, effective immediately. Thorsrud will in turn be succeeded by Ingrid Janbu Holthe as Head of If BA Private. She is currently SVP for Sales & Services Norway of If BA Private and will at the same time become a member of the Group Executive Committee of Sampo Group.

The Nomination Committee of Topdanmark has today nominated Ricard Wennerklint, the Deputy CEO of If, to be elected Chairman of the Board of Topdanmark. He will succeed Torbjörn Magnusson, who resigns from the Board.

All CV:s are appended.

Further information

For the media, further information is available at the press conference held today. Languages used at the press conference are English and Finnish. No interviews are given prior to the press conference.

For investors and analysts, further information is available at the English-language conference call held today.

Press conference

7 February at 1:00 Finnish time 11:00 am UK time)

Restaurant Palace (10th floor), Eteläranta 10, Helsinki

Available for the media:

Björn Wahlroos, Chairman of the Board

Kari Stadigh, Group CEO and President

Torbjörn Magnusson, future Group CEO and President

To attend the press conference and for interview requests please contact Mirko Hurmerinta via e-mail, mirko.hurmerinta@sampo.fi (mailto:mirko.hurmerinta@sampo.fi)

The press conference can also be followed as a live webcast at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

Conference call

7 February at 5:00 Finnish time (3:00 pm UK time)

To attend the conference call, please call +44 (0)333 300 0804, +1 631 913 1422, +46 (0)8 5664 2651 or +358 (0)9 8171 0310. Confirmation code: 69958632#.

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, future Group CEO and President Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend the conference call.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (https://www.sampo.com/investors/financial-information/financial-reports/). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

The Board of Directors

Additional information

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 50 424 0030

Mirko Hurmerinta

IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

ANNEX

Curriculum Vitaes, 7 February 2019



BJÖRN WAHLROOS

Chairman of the Board, Sampo plc

Born 1952



EDUCATION

Hanken School of Economics

Ph.D. (Econ) 1979

M.Sc. (Econ) 1975

B.Sc. (Econ) 1974



CAREER

Sampo plc

Group CEO and President 2001-2009

Member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee 2001-2009

Mandatum Bank plc

Chairman and CEO 1998-2000

Mandatum & Co Ltd

Vice Chairman and CEO 1997-1998

President and Senior Partner 1992-1997

Union Bank of Finland

Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee 1989-1992

Senior Vice President and Member of the Board of Management 1987-1988

First Vice President and Deputy Member of the Board of Management 1985-1987

Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois

Visiting Associate Professor of Managerial Economics and Decision Sciences 1983-1984

Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

Visiting Assistant Professor of Economics 1980-1981

Hanken School of Economics

Professor of Economics 1979-1985

Assistant Professor and Lecturer in Finance 1974-1979

POSITIONS OF TRUST

Sampo plc

Chairman of the Board 2009-

Board Member 2001-2009

Nordea Bank Abp

Chairman of the Board 2011-

Vice Chairman of the Board 2009-2011

Board Member 2008-2009

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Chairman of the Board 2008-

The Mannerheim Foundation

Board Member 2007-

Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA

Board Member 2005-

The Research Institute of the Finnish Economy ETLA

Board Member 2005-

Several other charitable institutions.

PREVIOUS POSITIONS OF TRUST

Hanken School of Economics

Chairman of the Board 2009-2018

Sampo Bank plc

Chairman of the Board of Directors 2005-2007

KARI STADIGH

Born 1955

CURRENT POSITION

Sampo Group

Group CEO and President 7 April 2009 - 31 December 2019

Sampo plc

Managing Director 7 April 2009 - 31 December 2019

EDUCATION

Hanken School of Economics

BBA 1980

Helsinki University of Technology

Master of Science (Eng.) 1979

CAREER

Sampo plc

Deputy CEO 2001-2009

Sampo Life Insurance Company Limited

President 1999-2001

Nova Life Insurance Company Ltd

President 1996-1998

Jaakko Pöyry Group

President and COO 1991-1996

JP-Finance Oy

President 1985-1991

POSITIONS OF TRUST

Nokia Corporation

Board Member 2011-

Member of Personnel Committee 2011 -

Member of Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee 2014 -

Waypoint Group Holdings SA

Board Member 2015-

Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited

Chairman of the Board 2001-

PREVIOUS POSITIONS OF TRUST

If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd

Chairman of the Board 2002-2019

Nordea Bank AB (publ)

Board Risk Committee, Chairman 2011-2018

Board Member 2010-2018

Alma Media plc

Chairman 2005-2011

Aspo plc

Chairman 2000-2008

TORBJÖRN MAGNUSSON

Born 1963

POSITION AS OF 1 JANUARY 2020

Sampo Group

Group CEO and President

Sampo plc

Managing Director

EDUCATION

The Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm

Licentiate of Engineering 1990

M.Sc. degree (Engineering Physics) 1987



CAREER

If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd

President and CEO 2002-2019

Member of the Group Management 2001-2019

If P&C Insurance Ltd

Head of Commercial Business Division 2001-2002

Head of Commercial Products 1999-2001

Skandia P&C

Head of P&C Support and Chief Actuary 1998-1999

Chief Controller 1996-1997

Mercantile & General Reinsurance, London

Chief Non-Life Actuary 1995-1996

Deputy Actuary 1994-1995

Skandia International

Non-life Actuary 1990-1993

Arthur Andersen & Co

Information Systems Consultant 1988-1989

POSITIONS OF TRUST

Nordea Bank Abp

Board Member 2018-

Topdanmark A/S

Chairman of the Board 2017-

Deputy Chairman of the Board 2015-2017

Board Member 2014-2015

If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd

Chairman of the Board 2019-

Board Member 2008-2019

Insurance Europe

Vice President 2013-

Swedish Insurance Federation

Board Member 2009-

Chairman 2006-2009

Swedish Insurance Employer Association

Board Member 2009-

Chairman 2006-2009

PREVIOUS POSITIONS OF TRUST

If P&C Insurance Ltd, Sweden

Chairman of the Board 2002-2019

Academedia

Board Member 2011-2016

Aleris

Board Member 2009-2010

MORTEN THORSRUD

Born 1971

CURRENT POSITION

If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd

President and CEO 2019-

Sampo plc

Member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee 2006-



EDUCATION

Norwegian School of Management

Master of Business and Economics 1996



CAREER

If P&C Insurance Ltd (publ)

Group Executive Vice President, Head of BA Private 2013-2019

Head of BA Industrial 2005-2013

Head of Industrial Underwriting and Claims 2004-2005

Head of Corporate Strategy 2002-2004

McKinsey & Company, Inc. Norway/Europe

Associate Partner 2001-2002

Engagement Manager 1999-2001

Associate 1997-1999

Junior Associate 1996-1997



POSITIONS OF TRUST

Finance Norway (Finans Norge, FNO)

Member of the Executive Committee of P&C Insurance, 2018-

Chairman of the Executive Committee of P&C Insurance, 2016-2018

Member of the Executive Committee of P&C Insurance, 2013-2016

RICARD WENNERKLINT

Born 1969

CURRENT POSITION

If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd

Member of the Board 2019-

If P&C Insurance Ltd (publ)

Managing Director 2006-

Sampo plc

Member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee 2005-

EDUCATION

Stockholm School of Economics

Executive Education, Advanced Management Program

Business Administration and Finance

CAREER

If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd

Deputy CEO 2008-2019

If P&C Insurance Ltd (publ)

Chief Financial Officer 2002-2008

Senior Vice President, Head of Business and Financial Control, Business Area Commercial 1999-2001

Skandia P&C

Head of Control, Strategic Business Unit Property & Casualty 1997-1999

Trygg-Hansa

Head of Financial Control, Major Customer Division 1996-1997

Financial Controller and Project Manager, Business Unit Commercial 1994-1996

POSITIONS OF TRUST

If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd

Member of the Board 2019-

Topdanmark A/S

Board Member 2017-

Nobia AB

Board Member 2014-

If P&C Insurance AS, Estonia

Chairman of the Board 2017-

Board Member 2003-2016

INGRID JANBU HOLTHE

Born 1982

CURRENT POSITION

If P&C Insurance Ltd

Group Executive Vice President, Head of BA Private 2019-

Sampo plc

Member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee 2019-

EDUCATION

NHH Norwegian School of Economics and HEC Paris

Master of Business and Economics (finance) and CEMS MIM (Master in International Management) 2007

CAREER

If P&C Insurance Ltd (publ)

Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, Norway, BA Private 2015-2019

Nordic Head of Business Development, Product & Price, BA Private 2014-2015

Business Developer, Project Manager, BA Private 2014

McKinsey & Company

Engagement Manager 2010-2013

Associate 2009-2010

Junior Associate 2007-2008

