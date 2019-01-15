Ophthalmology PACS Market Size Worth $170.96 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ophthalmology PACS market size is expected to reach USD 170.96 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period and is driven by rising adoption of Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) solutions globally. Moreover, rising prevalence of eye diseases, such as cataract, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy, is expected to fuel demand for ophthalmology PACS in near future. The Department of Ophthalmology of National University of Singapore conducted a study in collaboration with National University Health System, Singapore and South Central Asia. According to this study, the number of glaucoma cases diagnosed in 2013 was 17.06 million, which is anticipated to reach around 32.9 million by 2040.

Product development, geographical expansion and M&A are some sustainability strategies adopted by major companies in this market. For instance, in August 2017, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc., acquired Veracity Innovations, LLC, a U.S.-based medical software company that delivers cloud-based platforms to maximize clinical performance and work efficiency. These platforms help ophthalmologists in delivering personalized technology-enabled care to their patients. The acquisition is intended to expand the former company's eye care-based digital solutions portfolio. The company is also focusing on expanding the business in Asia Pacific owing to larger patient pool in this region.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Ophthalmology PACS Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-Premise), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Increasing cases of ophthalmic diseases, lack of skilled ophthalmologists, and growing usage of teleophthalmology solutions in developed countries are the factors driving the market

According to BrightFocus Foundation's survey, prevalence of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is anticipated to rise up to 22 million by 2040. This is also likely to boost market growth

Cloud-based PACS is anticipated to register lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to features, such as interoperability and mutual performance, privacy and security, reduced errors, and improved quality

North America held the major share of the market in 2017 due to increased ophthalmic disease burden and healthcare expenditure by public and private firms in this region

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during forecast period due to rising prevalence of glaucoma coupled with high demand for an effective diagnostic solution

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; Topcon Corp.; Merge Healthcare, Inc. are the major companies in the global ophthalmology PACS market

Most of these companies are focusing on technological advancements, M&A, and R&D as part of their business expansion strategies

Grand View Research has segmented the global ophthalmology PACS market on the basis of type, delivery mode, end-use, and region:

Ophthalmology PACS Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Standalone PACS Integrated PACS

Ophthalmology PACS Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) On-Premise System Cloud-Based System

Ophthalmology PACS End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospital Specialty Clinics Others

Ophthalmology PACS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China India Latin America Mexico Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



