A Californian company which provides PV power to maternity clinics in the developing world was an award winner alongside British pay-as-you-go electricity provider BBOXX. And a school in Tajikistan which aims to go fully solar powered secured a cool $100,000 towards that ambition.California-based We Care Solar joined London's BBOXX in lifting a new-look Zayed Sustainability Award as the latest World Future Energy Summit opened yesterday in Abu Dhabi. The U.S. company provides solar-powered maternity kits in sub-Saharan Africa to prevent avoidable deaths during childbirth. The former Zayed Future ...

