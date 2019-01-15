sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,76  Euro		+0,09
+1,35 %
WKN: A1W3NE ISIN: US46122T1025 Ticker-Symbol: I5X 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
INTREXON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTREXON CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,783
6,983
14:11
6,79
6,97
14:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTREXON CORPORATION
INTREXON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTREXON CORPORATION6,76+1,35 %