New AC-DC Power Modules for Broad Industrial Applications Deliver High-voltage GaN Benefits: Higher Efficiency, Higher Performance, Smaller Size

Transphorm Inc.-the leader in the design and manufacturing of the highest reliability and only qualified high-voltage (HV) Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors-today confirmed that leading power supply manufacturer TDK-Lambda, a group company of TDK, has released its first GaN-based AC-DC power supply. The full function 504 W rated PFH500F-28 is the company's latest generation AC-DC baseplate cooled power supply module. Further, the power module is the latest Transphorm customer product to demonstrate the HV GaN advantages, increasing efficiency by 5 percent in a 28 percent smaller package over the previous PFE500F series.

TDK-Lambda's PFH500F-28 AC-DC power supply module uses Transphorm's GaN modules for a 30% power density increase. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Broad Industrial Applications Get a Boost

The PFH500F-28 is a low-profile power module with 28 volts of output power designed for various harsh environment applications, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) power supplies, custom fanless power supplies, traffic signaling, and more. TDK-Lambda's redesigned standard power module uses a bridgeless totem-pole power factor correction topology to optimize Transphorm's TPH3206LDG FET in the popular 8x8 PQFN package.

The development project was led by the TDK-Lambda Americas Dallas, TX team and leveraged Transphorm's application support team throughout various phases of the three-year initiative.

"We are excited to introduce the new standard PFH series," explained Jin He, Vice President of Engineering at TDK-Lambda. "Our engineers diligently review new technologies that will benefit our end customers to ensure any new product we release is reliable and a notable advancement over prior models. Our decision to work with Transphorm on our first GaN AC-DC product was based largely on the power semiconductors' proven quality and reliability as well as the team's reputation for successful collaboration. Our experience was such that we've released the PFH500F-28 with our three year warranty and are in discussions with Transphorm regarding future projects."

Transphorm's GaN to date has enabled customers to produce computing power supplies, servo motors, and telecom power supplies that show marked advantages in power density, size, and system cost. TDK-Lambda's power module joins them as the PFH500F-28 delivers the following advantages when compared to its Silicon-based predecessor:

Power efficiency: up to 92 percent, a 5 percent increase over the PFE500F

Power density: 100W/cubic inch, a 30 percent increase over the PFE500F

PMBus monitoring and programming (read/write)

Size reduction: From 122 x 70 x 12.7 to 101.6 x 61 x 13.5mm, a 28 percent reduction

Reduced size of external capacitive components

Thermal impact: 38 percent reduction in waste heat, requiring less heatsink/cooling than the PFE500F

