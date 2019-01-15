KnowBe4 Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Enterprises Thwart Phishing Attacks with its Cybersecurity Awareness Training and Simulated Phishing Platform

KnowBe4's customizable and engaging training material gives it wide employee reach and high lesson 'stickiness'

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global cybersecurity awareness and training program market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes KnowBe4 with the 2018 Global Company of the Year Award for offering clients the world's most extensive training content library for fighting phishing scams. Its cybersecurity awareness and training platform has more than 2,500 phishing templates, 750+ training content courses, and a variety of free tools to help organizations train their employees to fight the ever-evolving threat vector. Following the use of the platform for a year, spear phishing attacks have dropped from 27 percent to a mere 2.17 percent.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805841/KnowBe4_Award.jpg

"KnowBe4 is the leading phishing training and simulation platform provider in the cybersecurity industry, serving over 23,000 customers globally. Its vast library of security awareness training content includes 193 interactive modules, 148 videos, 271 posters, 152 newsletters and documents, and 19 games," said Danielle VanZandt, industry analyst. "KnowBe4's customer-tailored training content ranges from corporate-friendly material to edgy, humorous material that helps employees retain the lessons. Its extensive content range makes it easy for customers to choose the training courses and simulations that they feel will truly give them the tools and strategies necessary to identify phishing attempts."

IT professionals can start with KnowBe4's Automated Security Awareness Program (ASAP), a free online tool that allows them to manage and customize a training program that is relevant to their organization. The solution enables the IT team to implement KnowBe4's solutions easily, train their organization's employees on phishing attempts quickly, safeguard their networks from potential breaches, and realize immediate return on investment.

Customers have unlimited use of over 2,500 phishing templates they can email their employees to simulate a phishing attempt. Templates include faux emails from sources such as LinkedIn, IT support, Domino's coupons, or a password reset for a social media platform. They can even customize templates and randomize their delivery, thus requiring employees to pay attention to email content and preventing them from alerting colleagues. KnowBe4 also offers a free Domain Doppelgänger tool that allows customers to monitor the internet for potential fake domains posing as their organization.

Another significant solution is AIDA, a machine learning artificial intelligence chatbot that mimics the way humans interact with one another via email in an attempt to get an individual to respond. Whether the employee reacts positively or negatively, the platform will reply like a person trying to get feedback from an individual to gather personal information or other private data. The platform is available through KnowBe4's diamond level service.

"KnowBe4 consistently grows and adds content to its portfolio through customer and business acquisitions. It leverages inbound marketing techniques, such as its free tools, to gain customers' trust and loyalty, ultimately earning it considerable revenues," noted VanZandt. "As demonstrated by its growth trajectory, the company is carving a niche for itself in the cybersecurity awareness and training platform market through innovations that deliver quality and 'sticky' training content to clients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest integrated security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 23,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4's training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations worldwide trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their employees as their last line of defense.

Number 96 on the 2018 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in South Africa and Singapore.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

