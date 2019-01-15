Unchained Labs cuts the ribbon on new contract testing lab in North America!

PLEASANTON, California, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, opened the doors to its new contract testing lab today. The lab is located at the company's headquarters in Pleasanton, California and provides identification of unwanted particles in drug products and quality assessment of the silicone layers on drug delivery devices.

Two Unchained Labs instruments are heavily used for contract testing. For visible particles, Hound determines the count, size, shape and identity with either Raman or LIBS spectroscopy. If clients have particles in the sub-visible range, the lab has the tools to hunt down those too. Bouncer is used to measure the silicone thickness and distribution on syringes, cartridges and vials.

All sample preparation and testing are handled by trained experts who deliver detailed reports that document the test plan, measurement parameters and results. Turnaround time for results can be as quick as 3 days.

"If someone has particle problems or wants to confirm that the right amount of silicone is on their device, we've got their back," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "The new Pleasanton contract testing lab makes it easier for more customers in North America to take advantage of these services and expands capacity beyond our current test lab in Europe."

