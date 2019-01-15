Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for urologic conditions, today announced that it will host its first R&D Day for investors and analysts in New York City on Thursday, February 7, 2019. The event will feature presentations by clinical experts in the field of urology, Dr. Roger R. Dmochowski, Vanderbilt University, and Dr. Steven Kaplan, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Keith A. Katkin, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, Chief Medical Officer, and Michael McFadden, Chief Commercial Officer, will host the event and discuss clinical and commercial updates aligned to the company's strategy.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency. In addition, it is being evaluated in men with OAB and benign prostatic hyperplasia and for pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. Urovant has licensed global rights, excluding Japan and certain Asian territories, for the development and commercialization of vibegron. Urovant's second product candidate, hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.urovant.com.

