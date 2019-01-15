TrueCommerce Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2019. The research states that TrueCommerce offers a broad set of supply chain applications that extend far beyond traditional data transportation.



"Our investments into the cutting-edge unified commerce technology and customer care allowed the company to make this qualitative leap, and we are proud to be recognized by such a reputable global research firm as IDC," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "The report advises companies to engage with a network vendor that is at least thinking about what tomorrow may look like. It's a great recommendation. We at TrueCommerce are sparing no effort to make sure our customers can look into the future with confidence."

Describing the TrueCommerce strengths, the report points out that TrueCommerce's supply chain applications are directly integrated with the Supply Chain Commerce Networks (SCCN) and a broad set of business systems offering ease of implementation and rapid expansion in application across the value chain. The research further states that TrueCommerce's integration gateway offers network participants and their supply chain partners turnkey integrations with all the most popular business systems delivering both more real-time integration of a far broader set of information and a much deeper level of integration with their supply chain.

The IDC MarketScape points out that TrueCommerce has built a highly scalable and powerful web-based platform framework that offers users a modern mobile-friendly user experience and a unified experience, regardless of supply chain application or user profile. The report notes that manufacturing and retail organizations looking for a vendor of both SCCM and Supply Chain Management (SCM) applications should consider TrueCommerce.

"The vendor offers a true partnership for their customers and has become an extension of their internal staff and resources to manage their supply chains," the report says. "This 'releases' resources to explore more strategic avenues for their business."

SOURCE: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2018 Vendor Assessment, by Simon Ellis, Dec 2018, IDC DocUS44514117.

