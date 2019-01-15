Telupay, Inc. Receives Name Change to Celexus, Inc. and Enters the Hemp Market

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2019 / Telupay, Inc. (OTC PINK: TLPY) is pleased to announce that it is in the process of having its request for a new ticker symbol, a substantial reduction in issued and outstanding shares in the market and a name change, which will be Celexus, Inc., reviewed. Upon completion of the review of the notification by FINRA, Celexus will be listed on the OTC and available for continued public trading.

Celexus, Inc. was conceived to be a holding company for the acquisition and management of promising, early-stage, high-growth businesses and technologies. Our strategy is quite simple really: Get in on the ground floor and help these companies to the proverbial top floor.

Due to the recent passing of the Farm Bill, Celexus now feels very comfortable in entering the rapidly growing hemp and CBD markets. It is estimated that hemp biomass has over 50,000 uses including replacing plastic products, paper, clothing, building material, etc. Additionally, hemp and CBD provide incredible medical benefits. It has been reported that CBD oil can treat hundreds of medical issues such as anxiety, depression, pain, arthritis, insomnia, anorexia, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, several types of cancer, Alzheimer's, dementia and epilepsy, just to name a few. It is these reasons, along with the environmental impact associated with hemp, that is driving us to become a key player in such an important market.

Our objective is to become a leading supplier of both hemp biomass, CBD oils and isolate to end users internationally. In order to achieve this goal, we intend to participate in the process of growing, harvesting, drying, extracting and the refining of the end product with an emphasis on pharmaceutical-grade CBD.

Now that the 2018 Farm Bill has now been signed into law in the United States, hemp has been made legal at the federal level. This new law removes hemp from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and paves the way for the development of hemp as an agricultural commodity. Hemp can be used to produce a myriad of products from superfoods to cannabinoid-infused cosmetics, personal care products and beverages. In addition, there are a multitude of industrial solutions including textiles, carbon-negative building materials, non-toxic biocomposites and much more.

The law removes many uncertainties for the industry that will allow businesses alike to obtain the most basic business services that are enjoyed by every other industry, which until now, have been very difficult to obtain. It is expected that this new law will allow companies in the industry to operate more freely than they have been able to up to this point.

This long-anticipated Farm Bill allows farmers nationwide to cultivate hemp for any use, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoid production. The definition of hemp has been redefined to include any part of the plant, including all derivatives, extracts and cannabinoids. This will now mean that hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) will no longer fall under the regulatory authority of the CSA.

One of the most important outcomes of the new law is that businesses will soon be able to secure ordinary banking services without fear of having these relationships terminated. The hemp industry has been considered a high-risk industry in the banking community until now. With the passing of the Farm Bill, hemp is well on its way to becoming an agricultural commodity that farmers can generate far greater returns per acre than any other crop. Farmers will also soon be able to obtain crop insurance to manage the risk from natural disasters that could potentially wipe out an entire crop, as well as other forms of insurance not previously available. It's also only a matter of time before futures and options are offered on the major commodity exchanges like the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) or Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Similarly, a major carbon credit play is on the immediate horizon because of hemp's ability to sequester more carbon in the shortest period of time, more than almost every other plant on earth.

Hemp is among the best plants on earth for the provision of food, clothing, building materials, fuel and medicine. Hemp could potentially be the most industrially usable biomass produced over the shortest growth cycle, utilizing the least amount of water, nutrients and pesticides, while sequestering the greatest level of carbon. It is one of the few plants that can be grown commercially almost anywhere in the world.

The potential economic stimulus to the United States and global economy is significant. The Brightfield Group projects a $22 billion hemp industry by 2022, but that only considers the direct impact from hemp; it does not include all of the ancillary industries that provide products and services to the hemp industry that will also see significant economic stimulus, such as legal services, banking, accounting, investment, real estate, processing and manufacturing equipment makers, engineering, marketing and advertising, and technology developers, to name a few. The hemp industry requires many of the same products and services that every other industry needs to operate, but until now, nine out of 10 companies in any industry would not engage in business with hemp companies because of the federal legal status.

Post Farm Bill projections for the growth of the hemp industry will likely expand significantly more than previously expected, making 2019 a banner year for the hemp industry.

