Crown & Caliber and Canadian Leading Jeweler, Birks, Introduce Luxury Watch Trade-In Program

Online Program Offers Store Credit or Cash Value Offered for Pre-Owned High-End Timepieces

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown & Caliber - the premier platform for buying certified pre-owned luxury watches - introduces a new program exclusive to Birks customers in Canada to sell or trade-in their luxury timepiece.

Interested Canadian luxury watch owners are welcome to visit their local Birks location to speak with a representative who will guide them through the selling or trading process. After receiving a quote from Crown & Caliber, customers can receive cash value or Birks credit. Those electing a Birks in-store credit will receive a gift card for the Canadian trade value and an additional 20% applicable to all in-store products, valid at any retail location.

"The trade-in program provides luxury watch owners an opportunity to receive immediate value in a form of compensation they prefer," says Hamilton Powell, founder and CEO of Crown & Caliber. "Sellers will receive fair-market value with absolute transparency, trust and accuracy based on thousands of real sales and listings from our experienced team and high-quality service with straightforward accessibility from our retail partner, Birks."

A seller survey conducted earlier this year by Crown & Caliber, indicated a majority of shoppers would welcome a credit or certificate to a reputable dealer, on top of a cash offer. The survey findings and this first-of-its-kind program signal the beginning of a trend, in which brick and mortar businesses collaborate with online platforms to increase foot traffic to retail stores.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Crown & Caliber program into Birks stores across Canada," says

Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO of Birks Group. "We believe that through this certified process our customers we will receive an unparalleled experience for those looking to trade or sell their luxury timepieces."

Luxury watch brands of consideration include, but are not limited to: Rolex, OMEGA, TAG Heuer, Breitling, Cartier, Panerai, IWC, and Patek Philippe.

For more information you can visit: maisonbirks.com/en/crown-caliber.

About Crown & Caliber

Crown & Caliber was founded in 2013 as an exclusively online marketplace for pre-owned luxury watches, including Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Panerai, Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer, and dozens of others. The company is dedicated to providing a uniquely better way to buy, sell, or trade a pre-owned luxury watch. Crown & Caliber offers the ultimate in customer service and industry expertise. For more information, visit crownandcaliber.com.

About Birks Group Inc.

Birks Group operates 26 Maison Birks stores in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand and two retail locations in Vancouver under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands. The Birks brand is a leading fine jewelry, timepiece and gift brand available at all Maison Birks stores, Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths in the United Kingdom in addition to other luxury jewelry retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier luxury brand. Additional information can be found on the Birks website, www.birks.com

