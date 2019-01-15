Medical Device Industry Expert to Spearhead European Sales of the Carillon Mitral Contour System

Cardiac Dimensions, a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive treatment modalities to address heart failure and related cardiovascular conditions, today announced the appointment of Carmelo Mastrandrea as the company's Vice President of Sales.

Mastrandrea is an accomplished medical device veteran, having held diverse leadership positions in sales and management over the past 20 years. Prior to joining Cardiac Dimensions, Mastrandrea most recently served as Vice President of Sales for REVA Medical, a leader in bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications. Previously, Mastrandrea held global sales management positions at Biosensors International, Biotronik, Guidant, and Avintos.

"Cardiac Dimensions is strongly positioned to be a leader in the mitral valve repair sector, with exceptional clinical data supporting the use of our minimally invasive heart failure treatment, our newly approved German DRG reimbursement in place, and growth expected in other European regions," said Gregory D. Casciaro, Cardiac Dimension's President and CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome Carmelo to the Cardiac Dimensions team at this important time for our company. His wealth of global sales leadership experience will be tremendously valuable to our team and the customers they serve."

In October 2018, Cardiac Dimensions announced that InEK, the German Institute for the Hospital Remuneration System, has granted a permanent DRG (Diagnosis Related Group) code covering reimbursement for the company's Carillon Mitral Contour System to treat patients with Functional Mitral Regurgitation (FMR) in Germany. The new reimbursement became effective January 1, 2019.

I am excited to join Cardiac Dimensions' exceptional team to execute on the company's vision of reshaping the course of heart failure," said Mastrandrea. "Cardiac Dimensions has an opportunity to make an enormous impact by offering physicians a safe, effective, and easy-to-use option to treat patients earlier in their disease diagnosis, when treatment can have the biggest impact on disease progression and quality of life."

The Carillon Mitral Contour System addresses the underlying mechanical problem of FMR with a catheter-based alternative to medications and invasive surgery. FMR occurs when the left ventricle of the heart is enlarged, dilating the valve opening (annulus) and causing a backward flow of blood into the atrium. Left untreated, FMR contributes to heart failure a chronic, progressive condition that weakens the heart and makes everyday activities difficult.

About the Carillon Mitral Contour System

The Carillon Mitral Contour System is an innovative minimally invasive treatment for people diagnosed with FMR. The Carillon System is designed to offer physicians a safe and easy-to-use option to treat patients earlier in their disease diagnosis, including those with lesser degrees of FMR (2+ MR grade), to slow disease progression and prevent worsening quality of life. The Carillon System treats the dilated mitral annulus, the underlying mechanical problem of FMR, with a catheter-based alternative to medications and invasive surgery. The Carillon System is a minimally invasive approach that offers patients annular reduction, while keeping adjunctive therapy options open.

To date, over 900 patients have been treated with the Carillon System throughout the world. Commercially, the Carillon System has CE Mark and is available in certain European markets as well as other key geographies including Turkey, Italy, and The Netherlands. Clinical data from three completed studies of the Carillon System (AMADEUS, TITAN, and TITAN II) were the basis for the CE Mark demonstrating safety and performance. The recently released REDUCE FMR data is expected to assist with expanding reimbursement and usage in additional geographies such as Poland, France, United Kingdom and Australia. Additionally, the CARILLON Trial, the randomized sham-controlled U.S. pivotal IDE study, continues to enroll patients at centers in the U.S. and Europe.

About Cardiac Dimensions

Cardiac Dimensions is a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive treatment modalities to address heart failure and related cardiovascular conditions. Left untreated, FMR contributes to heart failure a chronic, progressive condition that weakens the heart and makes everyday activities difficult. The Carillon System addresses the underlying mechanical problem of FMR with a catheter-based alternative to medications and invasive surgery. Cardiac Dimensions has operations in Kirkland, Washington, Sydney, Australia and Frankfurt, Germany.

The Carillon Mitral Contour System is an investigational device in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.cardiacdimensions.com.

Cardiac Dimensions and Carillon Mitral Contour System are registered trademarks of Cardiac Dimensions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005039/en/

Contacts:

Rick Wypych

rwypych@cardiacdimensions.com

(425) 605-5910