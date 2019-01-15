Partnership makes UiPath the only RPA vendor capable of managing end-to-end processes with robots and humans in one solution

UiPath, the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market leader, and Enate, the pioneering Robotic Service Orchestration (RSO) provider of simplified service automation, today announced that UiPath will become an official global reseller of Enate's RSO platform. The agreement enables customers to deploy more robots, faster and with less risk, all while providing greater operational visibility and optimizing performance.

This latest agreement builds on a strategic technology partnership between the two organizations in which UiPath and Enate products are deeply integrated to fast-track automation by enabling customers to govern and monitor a hybrid workforce of humans and robots. Enate's RSO platform orchestrates the delivery and management of services across a digital workforce so humans can seamlessly pick up tasks that robots fail to complete due to process failures or exceptions. Enate allows operation at any scale, whatever the ratio of human:robot and whichever automation technology is being used, accelerating RPA adoption and enabling the path to AI in the enterprise.

"This reseller agreement is the natural progression of a successful partnership between our two organizations," said Dhruv Asher, SVP for alliances and business development at UiPath. "It gives customers a single point of purchase for products from two best-in-class vendors, offering a gateway to AI in the enterprise that will transform business operations. And, with multivendor RPA strategies trending at the enterprise-level, we now have the unique ability to manage any and all robots in one environment with Enate's technology."

Generali Link, part of the Generali Group, and a major player in the global insurance industry with a presence in more than 60 countries with 72 million customers, has relied on UiPath and Enate for a combined solution that is accelerating RPA adoption.

"The energy level amongst our people on the service teams has completely changed," said Karl Nolan, CEO at Generali Link. "People are happier, we now measure the service in terms of compliments."

Customers have come to rely on a range of joint solutions from UiPath and Enate. Enate is available as a connector in UiPath Go!, which allows customers to easily connect to Enate within UiPath Studio using a code-free 'drag and drop' interface. Enate also integrates with UiPath's Orchestrator to synchronize platform-level information. This saves on set-up time and enables enhanced availability reporting to operation managers and team leaders.

"The future of work is digital with human workers working together to deliver incredible services. Enate is a platform that lets you manage this hybrid workforce effectively," said Kit Cox, CEO of Enate. "Through our partnership, Enate and UiPath are defining the workforce for the 4th industrial revolution, allowing humans to be more human while our customers get digital faster."

About Enate

Enate is a global company headquartered in the UK that offers a Robotic Service Orchestration (RSO) platform to govern the delivery and management of services across a digital and human workforce. Enate provides the foundation to digitise services regardless of what RPA, AI or cognitive technology is in play. The system enables the delivery of services from multiple locations to local standards while maintaining complete visibility and control (including the automation of KPIs and SLAs), which is all aligned to detailed reporting of cost and productivity. Enate's RSO platform deploys within weeks. Enate was founded by automation industry expert Kit Cox. Customers include Capgemini, Capita, Generali and Serco. For more information, visit www.enate.net or follow Enate on Twitter @enateLtd.

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the "Automation First" era championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital-era skills to more than a million people through the UiPath Academic Alliance, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath has become one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Madrona, Meritech, Seedcamp and Sequoia.

