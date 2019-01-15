Veteran Medical Device Executive Brings More Than 30 Years of Leadership Experience

JenaValve Technology, Inc., a developer, manufacturer and marketer of differentiated transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems for the treatment of aortic valve disease, today announced the appointment of veteran medical device executive John T. Kilcoyne as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In addition, he will serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Kilcoyne is a proven leader in the medical device industry. He has broad and applicable experience leading high-tech medical device emerging growth organizations through market approvals, market access, high growth and successful strategic transactions, including IPOs and M&A activities. Prior to joining JenaValve, Kilcoyne served as President and CEO of ReVision Optics. From 2004 to 2010, he was President and CEO at Micrus Endovascular Corporation where he led an IPO in 2005, the capture of significant market share and, ultimately, the acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2010. He also held CEO positions at medical device companies Solace Therapeutics from 2002 to 2004 and Endonetics, which he joined in 1997 and was acquired by Medtronic in 2001.

"I am thrilled that John Kilcoyne has agreed to lead our company. In John, we have identified a dynamic and seasoned executive with an extensive background in driving medical businesses through the key stages of growth and value generation," said Jan Keltjens, Chairman of the Board. "His proven leadership qualities will be instrumental in bringing our breakthrough technology to the market and success for all stakeholders."

Kilcoyne said, "I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead JenaValve, and I look forward to working with the team to bring new, innovative solutions to the transcatheter valve market. Data from past and ongoing trials clearly indicate the strong potential that the JenaValve technology can greatly improve the health of patients with aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation. Our focus in 2019 is on completing the current clinical development programs and gaining commercial readiness for potential international launch activities under CE mark and U.S. Humanitarian Device Exemption regulatory processes."

Kilcoyne replaces Dr. Victoria Carr-Brendel who left the company to accept another leadership role in the fourth quarter 2018. Keltjens commented, "Victoria made many significant contributions during her tenure at JenaValve. We are grateful for her contributions and wish her well in her future endeavors."

Kilcoyne lives in Southern California and received his B.S. from Cornell University.

About JenaValve Transfemoral TAVR System

The JenaValve Pericardial TAVR System consists of the EVERDUR Pericardial Aortic Valve (manufactured at the JenaValve facility in the U.K.) and the Transfemoral Delivery System. The bioprosthesis comprises a self-expanding nitinol stent with a porcine pericardial valve manufactured using state-of-the-art tissue processing techniques. The Coronatix transfemoral delivery catheter is designed to deliver the bioprosthesis using a simple stepped approach with anatomic positioning over the native valve. The System is available in three sizes intended for aortic annulus diameters from 21mm to 27mm. A larger bioprosthesis size is in development. The JenaValve Pericardial TAVR System is an investigational device in the United States and internationally.

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc., with locations in Irvine, California, Leeds, U.K, and Munich, Germany, develops, manufactures and markets transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems to treat patients suffering from aortic valve disease. The Company is in clinical development of its next generation transfemoral TAVR system, consisting of the EVERDUR valve and Coronatix transfemoral delivery catheter, in both the U.S. and CE Mark countries for treating patients with aortic stenosis and/or aortic regurgitation. JenaValve is backed by U.S., European and Asian investors, including Andera Partners (formerly Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners), Gimv (a Euronext-listed investment company ticker: GIMB), Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, Omega Funds, RMM, Valiance Life Sciences and VI Partners. Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

