ZRG Partners, a client-focused global executive search firm driven by data analytics, announced the results of its Q3 2018 Global Industrial Hiring Index.

The Q3 2018 Index posted an 12% increase in quarter-over-quarter global hiring demand. The third quarter results show strong employment across all market subsectors.

Nate Frank, Managing Director, and Head of the Global Industrial Practice stated, "Global industrial hiring was off the charts in Q3, and while there may be a bit of normalization in Q4, we expect the numbers to remain very strong. On the flip side, we saw PE activity in the space decline sharply to its lowest levels in more than two years. If this investment trend continues, we would expect 2019 hiring to begin to move lower as well."

Q3 2018 Private Equity investments in the Industrial sector were down 53% to $14.6 billion on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Investments in the sector were down 64.1% from a year ago levels.

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners, LLC is a global authority on talent management in the Industrial market. ZRG provides its clients with specialized global market expertise in executive recruitment, consulting and advisory work with a focus on data and analytics to drive great business decisions.

The Global Industrial Hiring Index analysis utilizes a proprietary algorithm that looks at hiring within selected benchmark companies in seven distinct segments. ZRG Partners collaborates with data from the Gartner tool and Pitchbook to assemble the sector data that drives the Index.

