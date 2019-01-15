Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has reported additional drill results from the November 2018 diamond drill program on the Gold Drop Property, including an intercept of 129 grams per tonne gold and 1,154 grams per tonne silver over 7.28 meters from Hole COD18-67. The Gold Drop Property is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, in southern British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The program which consisted of 11 diamond drill holes, COD18-61 to 18-71, tested the southwest region of the COD vein in an area of high-grade gold and silver mineralization. The mineralized COD vein system has been traced by drilling and/or trenching for approximately 400 meters of strike length and is open to the northeast, at depth, and possibly to the southwest.

Prior 2018 drill holes in this part of the COD vein intersected near-surface high-grade gold and silver mineralization. Two earlier 2018 holes at this southern extension intersected high grade gold and silver, plus significant amounts of tellurium.

Hole COD18-45 intersected 50.1 grams per tonne gold, 375 grams per tonne silver over a 2.05 meter core length, including 167.5 grams per tonne gold, 1,370 grams per tonne silver and more than 500 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.46 meter core length.

Hole COD18-46 intersected 54.9 grams per tonne gold and 379 grams per tonne silver over a 1.47 meter core length, including 223 grams per tonne gold, 1,535 grams per tonne silver and more than 500 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.30 meter core length.

All of the 2018 Fall drill holes were collared within 25 meters of holes COD18-45 and COD-46. Holes COD18-61 to 18-66 were drilled to the west and slightly northwest at dips of 45 to 60 degrees to intersect the approximately northeast striking COD vein(s). Holes COD18-67 to 18-71 were drilled at dips of 45 to 60 degrees slightly northeast to intersect the COD vein(s) at a shallower angle, the objective being to test the continuity of the quartz veining and mineralization.

Intersections exceeding 1 gram per tonne gold for drill holes COD18-65 to COD18-67, which continue to be near surface, are listed in this table. Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available, the core lengths are reported.





Barry Brown, President, stated: "With each additional drill program, we are significantly improving the gold grade mineralization of the COD Vein. We continue to expand the known strike length of the mineralized vein system, which remains open in several directions. With another new near-surface high-grade gold-zone and increasing strike length, we are very satisfied with the results generated and optimistic on the gold potential of the Gold Drop project."

The majority of the drill holes earlier this year tested the COD Vein with significant levels of gold, silver and tellurium intersected in numerous holes as reported in previous news releases. Gold and silver bearing quartz veins occur in multiple regions on the property with some historic samples reported to exceed 1 ounce per ton gold. Furthermore, GGX Gold has reported historic gold and silver production at the Gold Drop, North Star, Amandy and Roderick Dhu vein systems.

