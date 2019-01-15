Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - Edison Cobalt Corp (TSXV: EDDY) ("Edison Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final results from the summer-fall diamond drilling program targeting the historic Edison Mine area of their Kittson-Cobalt Project, located in the prolific Cobalt Silver Camp in Northeast Ontario, Canada.

A total of 2,620 metres (21 holes) were completed during the summer-fall program, results from the final 8 holes of the program comprise this release. The First 12 holes of the program (see news release October 23, 2018) included intercepts up to 0.27% Co over 2.65 metres including 1.24% Co over 0.35.

Highlights from the final 8 holes include, hole ED-18-013 which returned a wide intercept of 0.07% Co over 9.28 meters Including 0.88% Co over 0.31 meters. And hole ED-18-015 which encountered two zones returning 0.48% Co over 1.85 meters, including 0.55% Co over 1.02 meters and 0.46% Co over 2.05 meters.

The program successfully intersected the fracture zone that hosts the Edison Mine mineralization over a strike length of ~150 metres and to a maximum depth of ~175 meters. The fracture zone ranged from 7 to 30 metres wide (drilled core length) and hosts several 0.1 - 2.0 metre quartz-carbonate veins surrounded by intense carbonate alteration. Fracture and vein controlled cobalt mineralization in the form of smaltite and erythrite (cobalt bloom) occurred throughout this zone with values as high as 1.24% Cobalt over 0.35 meters. A full list of significant intersections from the final 8 holes of the program is provided in Table 1 below. A drill hole location map, an isometric view and cross section are shown here. (Click here to view Maps and Figures)

Commenting on the latest results, Neil Pettigrew, President and CEO said: "We're very encouraged by the 2018 drill programs on the historic Edison Mine and throughout the Kittson-Cobalt Project. These results will help guide future drilling plans."

Table 1. Diamond Drilling Highlights.

Hole

Number From

(Metres) To

(Meters) Width

(Meters) Co wt. % Au g/t Ag g/t Cu wt.% Ni wt. % ED-18-013 78.60 87.88 9.28 0.07 0.001 0.1 0.020 0.023 Including 78.60 81.55 2.95 0.15 0.001 0.1 0.027 0.029 Including 79.24 80.55 0.31 0.88 0.001 0.1 0.004 0.116 ED-18-014 127.00 128.75 1.75 0.05 0.007 0.6 0.018 0.009 ED-18-015 159.70 201.00 1.85 0.48 0.005 0.1 0.002 0.041 Including 159.70 160.72 1.02 0.55 0.001 0.1 0.002 0.034 And 198.95 201.00 2.05 0.46 0.006 0.4 0.047 0.058 Including 198.95 200.00 1.05 0.52 0.005 0.1 0.015 0.059 And 229.00 230.30 1.30 0.29 0.011 0.1 0.001 0.029 ED-18-017 76.72 77.22 0.50 0.70 0.014 0.1 0.000 0.635 ED-18-018 225.80 226.15 0.35 0.24 0.029 0.1 0.002 0.024 NS2018-01 No Significant Results NS2018-02 24.00 24.50 0.50 0.15 0.011 0.1 0.014 0.017 NS2018-03 No Significant Results NS2018-04 33.00 35.00 2.00 0.05 0.011 0.6 0.052 0.016

*All reported widths are drilled core lengths.





About the Kittson-Cobalt Project

The project is located near the town of Cobalt in northeast Ontario, Canada. The Project hosts the historic Edison, Shakt-Davis and Kittson mines, as well as numerous historic workings, the deepest extending down to 628 feet, and over 2,500 feet of lateral workings. Cobalt mineralization occurs in Proterozoic-aged quartz-carbonate veins hosted in brittle shears in Nipissing diabase. This style of mineralization is similar to that of the famous Cobalt Silver Camp located ~15 km east of the Property, which produced 420 million ounces of silver with cobalt as a significant by-product. Veins hosting the mineralization at the Kittson-Cobalt Project differ from the typical Cobalt Silver Camp veins in that they are lower in silver but richer in cobalt and are associated with significant gold. Historic reports from the Shakt-Davis mine indicate values of 1.5% Co over 1.37 metres and select grab samples returning up to 4% Co and 93.3 g/t Au. Locally significant nickel, copper and to a lesser extend lead, zinc and bismuth also occur within the quartz-carbonate veins.

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals. Edison Cobalt's acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company's shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDDY", the OTC Pinks under the symbol "PWMRF", and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "VV0".

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P.Geo., President & CEO and a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:



"Neil Pettigrew"



Neil Pettigrew

President & CEO



For more information please contact:

Howard Milne V.P. Business Development

Tel: (604) 377-8994 Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Website: www.edisoncobalt.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.