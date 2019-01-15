Ms. Bundy has ranked in the Top 40 Under 40, Top 40 Digital Marketing Strategists and the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Sarah Bundy has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. Ms. Bundy is an award-winning business and digital marketing thought leader, ranked in the Top 40 Under 40, Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Canada, Top 100 Female Entrepreneurs in Canada and Top 40 Digital Marketing Strategists of 2012. Ms. Bundy is also recognized as an expert in performance marketing by the New York Times and is listed in the Top 50 Industry Players and Most Influential Affiliate Marketers of 2018 world-wide. In 2009, Ms. Bundy founded (and currently leads) All Inclusive Marketing (AIM), a leading performance marketing agency known for delivering innovative, experience-driven results led by their team of experts. In 2018, AIM won the Global Excellence Award in Performance Marketing at the PMA Awards in London, achieving global recognition for setting the standard of excellence in affiliate program management. AIM's clients range from e-commerce startups to leading retail and travel brands who want effective performance marketing strategy and execution that delivers new customer acquisitions, increased market share and higher ROI.

Traci Costa, President and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "On behalf of the Board, we are very excited to welcome Ms. Bundy to the team. Peekaboo Beans has developed a new strategy over the course of the last year and we are eager to have Ms. Bundy's expertise in furthering our marketing strategy to see optimal results for the Company and our shareholders."

Ms. Bundy succeeds Mrs. Karen Mate who has resigned as a director of the Company to pursue her other business interests. The Company would like to thank Mrs. Mate for her services to the Company.

The Board of Directors of Peekaboo Beans is now comprised of Mrs. Traci Costa, Mr. Darrell Kopke and Ms. Sarah Bundy.

The Company also announces that it has granted stock options ("Options") to acquire up to 30,000 common shares of the Company to a director. The Options are exercisable for a ten year term expiring on January 15, 2029 and exercisable until that time at a price of $0.155 per common share. On January 14, 2019, the last day that the Company's common shares traded prior to the granting of the Options, the closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange was $0.155 per share. The Options are subject to vesting provisions, 25% vesting on the date of grant and an additional 25% to vest every year thereafter. The Options and any common shares issuable on exercise thereof are subject to a four month resale restriction expiring May 16, 2019.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

