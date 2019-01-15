Arlington Watches Achieves Chrono24 Trusted Seller Status

LONDON, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Arlington Watches was today granted the Trusted Seller seal from Chrono24, the world's leading marketplace for luxury watches. The company joined Chrono24 in July last year and has since then sold pre-owned luxury watches to all corners of the world through the platform.

In recognition of their excellent track record of successful transactions during the past six months, Arlington Watches was today awarded the status which according to the Chrono24 website means:

"A Trusted Seller is distinguished by special reliability and trustworthiness in his dealings with Chrono24 and its users."

Chrono24 revolutionised the online market for second hand watches in 2003 when it introduced the Trusted Checkout service. By holding payments in an escrow account until the buyer has confirmed receipt of the watch, an added layer of protection is offered for anyone who wants to buy a pre-owned luxury watch online.

Because inevitably, any online marketplace for expensive items like luxury watches will attract dishonest actors. For this reason, watch buyers need to be cautious and research who they are dealing with before placing an order online. According to Chrono24's own figures there are more than 10,000 sellers from over 90 countries on the platform, both private individuals and registered businesses.

Eligible businesses which are verified by Chrono24 and meet certain criteria can after a probation period become upgraded to Trusted Seller status, if they commit to follow the Trusted Seller guidelines as set forth by the platform. The trusted seller badge is then displayed on all their listings, providing additional peace of mind to their customers. It is proof that they are buying from a verified, financial established company who stands by its obligations, who only sells authentic goods from trusted sources, who truthfully states the condition of their watches and has them in stock, and always strives for fair transactions.

Arlington Watches founder Henrik Ljunglöf comments:

"We have already gone over and beyond the trusted seller guidelines since day one, but it feels great to get official recognition that we follow the highest standards in the industry. That said, nothing speaks louder than the feedback we get directly from our customers."

Arlington Watches is a family business which was founded in London and recently moved to Sweden who offer certified authentic new and pre-owned modern and vintage luxury timepieces and watch accessories with worldwide delivery. To find out more, visit www.arlingtonwatches.com

Contact: info@arlingtonwatches.com