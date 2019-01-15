DNO ASA: DNO Receives 18 Awards in Norway's APA Licensing Round

Oslo, 15 January 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS has been awarded participation in 18 exploration licenses, of which five are operatorships, under Norway's Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2018 licensing round.

Of the 18 licenses, nine are in the North Sea, two in the Norwegian Sea and seven in the Barents Sea.

Prior to today's announcement, DNO held interests in 22 licenses offshore Norway and the United Kingdom, of which 21 are on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and one on the UK Continental Shelf.

The new awards under the APA 2018 licensing round include:

PL 767B: Lundin Norway AS (operator), INPEX Norge AS, DNO Norge AS (10%)

PL 902B: Lundin Norway AS (operator), Petoro AS, Aker BP ASA, DNO Norge AS (10%)

PL 967: DNO Norge AS (operator, 60%), Equinor Energy AS

PL 975: DNO Norge AS (operator, 60%), Source Energy AS

PL 984: DNO Norge AS (operator, 40%), Source Energy AS, Var Energi AS

PL 986: Aker BP ASA (operator), Petoro AS, Wellesley Petroleum AS, DNO Norge AS (20%)

PL 987: Suncor Energy Norge AS (operator), Lundin Norway AS, Var Energi AS, DNO Norge AS (20%)

PL 988: Lundin Norway AS (operator), Var Energi AS, DNO Norge (30%)

PL 990: Equinor Energy AS (operator), Wellesley Petroleum AS, DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 991: DNO Norge AS (operator, 60%), Lundin Norway AS

PL 994: Neptune Energy Norge AS (operator), Petrolia NOCO AS, DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 995: DNO Norge AS (operator, 60%), INEOS E&P Norge AS

PL 1015: INEOS E&P Norge AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 1021: DEA Norge AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (50%)

PL 1022: Aker BP ASA (operator), Concedo ASA, DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 1024: Repsol Norge AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (30%)

PL 1027: Lundin Norway AS (operator), INPEX Norge AS, DEA Norge AS, DNO Norge AS (20%)

PL 1029: Lundin Norway AS (operator), Spirit Energy Norge AS, DNO Norge AS (40%)

