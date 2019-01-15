sprite-preloader
The Geneva Association: Secretary General Anna Maria D'Hulster to Step Down

ZURICH, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Geneva Association, the leading international think tank of the insurance industry, announced today that its Secretary General, Anna Maria D'Hulster, has decided to resign from her position for personal reasons, effective from the end of February 2019. The search for a new Secretary General has started under the guidance and close involvement of The Geneva Association's Executive Committee.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714100/Geneva_Association_Logo.jpg )

Ms D'Hulster was appointed as Secretary General by the Board of Directors of the Association in 2014. During her tenure she has transformed The Geneva Association, giving it a strategic refresh and strengthening its positioning and impact as a leading think tank and voice of the global insurance industry.

"We are grateful for the leadership that Anna Maria has demonstrated over the last four years," said Charles Brindamour, Chairman ad interim of The Geneva Association. We are committed to building on Anna Maria's success to expand The Geneva Association's reach and expertise as the thought leader on global trends and as a strong advocate for our industry. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours."


