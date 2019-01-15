B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Company Update

B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 15 January 2019

Company Update

Further to Company's announcements dated 15 January 2018 relating to the submission of an indictment against the former ultimate controlling shareholders of the Company, Mr. Alexander Granovsky and Mr. Gregory Gurtovoy and against the former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Israel Jossef Schneorson. The Company was informed that on 7 January 2019 Mr. Gregory Gurtovoy and Mr. Israel Jossef Schneorson (together herein, the "Accused") were convicted in a plea bargain (the "Plea Bargain") reached under an amended indictment.

Under the Plea Bargain, the Accused were convicted of various offenses under the Israeli Securities Law and the Israeli Penal Law.

It has also come to the Company's attention (through public press releases) that the Plea Bargain includes 36 months imprisonment to Mr. Israel Jossef Schneorson and 31 months imprisonment to Mr. Gregory Gurtovoy as well as a NIS 1.2 million fine. The district court is not bound by the punishments established as part of the Plea Bargain.

The Company wishes to clarify that since May 2017 the Accused are no longer hold any positions in the Company and / or any of its subsidiaries.

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Active Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il