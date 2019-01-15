The domestic company has cleared a third debt funding facility of $9 million with Kenya-based SunFunder, responsAbility and Oikocredit. The credit means 2.5 MW of off-grid capacity, enough to bring energy to 70.000 people.Uganda-based off-grid solar installer SolarNow has received funding from Sunfunder, responsAbility, and Oikocredit worth $9 million, for the deployment of off-grid solar in its home market. The backing will fund 17,500 off-grid solar systems, said the company. SolarNow says that would amount to around 2.5 MW of new off-grid solar capacity and provide easier energy access for ...

