Roche launches uPath enterprise software with improved speed, performance and usability for digital pathology

- Innovative design integrates powerful imaging and analysis tools for more efficient workflow

- Personalized workflow software allows pathologists to move seamlessly between a variety of stains in a single view, which is not possible with a standard microscope

- Improves speed and performance over previous generations of Roche Digital Pathology software

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the launch of its innovative uPath enterprise software[1] for digital pathology. Offering a new standard of personalization for pathology workflows, the uPath enterprise software improves on the previous version, known as VENTANA Virtuoso. uPath software enhances the user experience by drastically decreasing image rendering times, integrating automated image analysis and improving efficiency by enabling an improved workflow for sharing cases between pathologists.

To aid in the development of uPath software, Roche acquired the Leeds Virtual Microscope (LVM) technology from the University of Leeds, U.K., and the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, U.K. With this technology, pathologists can diagnose a patient case more quickly by viewing all slides in a case in a single seamless view, as well as viewing all available patient information simultaneously. Multiple slides appear on a canvas-like display, enabling pathologists to move seamlessly between hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), immunohistochemistry (IHC) and special stains in a single view, which is not possible with a standard microscope. The LVM technology operates on displays that range from laptops to ultra-high definition Powerwalls, to transform pathologists' ability to diagnose disease.

"With this launch, we are able to deliver an improved digital pathology experience consisting of the VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner and uPath software, which are the foundation to further enrich our portfolio of automated clinical algorithms for pathologists," said Jill German, Head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics. "We're excited to offer pathology labs a high-quality solution to help improve workflow efficiencies, accuracy and precision tools. This launch is another major milestone in our commitment to the advancement of patient care through digital pathology, empowering pathologists to deliver next-level personalized healthcare solutions."

The uPath software offers pathologists, histotechnicians and administrators a universal platform to manage all aspects of the pathology workflow through diagnosis. With the customization offered through uPath software's highly configurable interface and scalability, requesting second opinions and sharing cases take a fraction of the time that has traditionally been required, with no geographical limitations as compared to glass slides.

About uPath enterprise software

The innovative design of the uPath software integrates powerful imaging and analysis tools for more efficient workflow. It enables patient case assignment and seamless access to share and/or request a second opinion, all on a single screen. Analyses, both automated and manual, and slide markups are easily managed in uPath's multi-slide viewer, while reporting features allow pathologists to aggregate notes, measurements and slide scoring into easy-to-share images or PDFs. This launch follows the March 2018 release of the VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner. Together, Roche is delivering a new foundation of its digital pathology solution which will enable the development of artificial intelligence-based image analysis algorithms that can provide pathologists more tools to improve efficiency and precision.

As the leading provider of immunohistochemistry (IHC) assays, Roche is delivering the end-to-end digital pathology solution from tissue staining to producing high-quality digital images that can be reliably assessed using automated clinical image analysis algorithms. Roche minimizes the variables that can impact analysis, and it is this end-to-end development that produces the quality results customers can depend on for making clinical decisions. With the acceleration of immunotherapy and the development of more complex assays, Roche is moving these traditionally research-oriented tools into routine clinical practice.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the tenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as the most sustainable company in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2017 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2017, Roche invested CHF 10.4 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 53.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

VENTANA, UPATH and VIRTUOSO are trademarks of Roche. Other product names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information

Gabrielle Fimbres

Roche Molecular Solutions Media Relations

Phone: +1 520.222.4573

Email: gabrielle.fimbres@roche.com

diagnostics.roche.com

References

[1] Local product availability may vary

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwLw4_-l-jI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808158/uPath_Enterprise_Software_Digital_Pathology_PR_Twitter.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808159/uPath_Enterprise_Software_Digital_Pathology_PR_PR_Newswire_26_2_A.jpg