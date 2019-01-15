The Pacific Gas and Electric Company, founded 114 years ago, is filing for bankruptcy and may be broken up by regulators. None of which is good news for solar project owners holding contracts with the utility.From pv magazine USA. The Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) has not had a good month. CEO Geisha Williams stepped down on Sunday, and yesterday the company announced it will voluntarily file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 29. Rumors of such a move have been swirling for months, as the utility is potentially on the hook for billions of dollars in liabilities after recent wildfires ...

