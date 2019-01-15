Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):

Euronext: MEDCL FR0004065605

MedinCell today published its indicative financial calendar for the year 2019.

Event Date Annual results 2018-2019

(April 2018-March 2019) Tuesday, June 4, 2019 General Meeting Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Half-Year results 2019-2020

(April-September 2019) Tuesday, December 3, 2019

*subject to modification. Publication after financial markets close.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimetres, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

