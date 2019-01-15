Date: 15 January 2019
Release: After market close
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
- Full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5f137a39-fc67-4e38-9301-6c9516ab3b11)
BrancheImmobilien
AktienmarktAMX
Release: After market close
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:53
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL COMPLETES SALE OF LES ALLÉES DE CORMEILLES AND PUBLISHES UPDATE REGARDING WOLUWE SHOPPING CENTRE
|Date: 15 January 2019
Release: After market close
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
Full press release (ht...
► Artikel lesen
|13.12.18
|TCS Group places Eurocommercial securities in EUR, USD, rubles and Swiss francs
► Artikel lesen
|09.11.18
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. FIRST QUARTER RESULTS 2018/2019
|Date: 9 November 2018
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Full press release (http://hugin.info/133644/R/2225016/872644.pdf)This...
► Artikel lesen
|07.11.18
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.11.2018 - 2
|FOLGENDE WERTPAPIERE WERDEN AM 07.11.2018 CUM KAPITALMASSNAHME UND AM 08.11.2018 EX KAPITALMASSNAHME GEHANDELT. THE FOLLOWING SHARES ARE TRADED CUM CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT ON 07.11.2018 AND EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT...
► Artikel lesen
|02.11.18
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. ANNOUNCES SCRIP ISSUE PRICE
|Date: 2 November 2018
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Full press release (http://hugin.info/133644/R/2223612/871499.pdf)This...
► Artikel lesen
Nachrichten • Aktienkurse • DAX • Xetra-Orderbuch • Watchlist
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen • Nachrichten Börsen • Aktien-Empfehlungen
Branchen • Medien • Nachrichten-Archiv
Impressum | AGB | Disclaimer | Datenschutz • Presse • Mediadaten
RSS-News von FinanzNachrichten.de kostenlos für Ihren Browser und Ihre Homepage