THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER), a company specializing in theranostics and in vitro diagnostics, today announces that it has obtained the CE mark for its Cosentyx monitoring kit (secukinumab), the LISA TRACKER range's 12th biotherapy monitoring test, used for treating psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

"With 12 tests in its LISA TRACKER range having now obtained the CE mark, Theradiag is the only company in the world to offer a monitoring test for the vast majority of biotherapies used in the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Our commitment, in order to maintain this leadership position, consists in developing monitoring kits for all biotherapies on the market, both current and future, in our fields of therapeutic expertise that are autoimmune diseases and cancer. The Cosentyx CE mark announced today reaffirms this momentum", comments Pierre Morgon, Theradiag's Chairman.

Cosentyx/secukinumab is a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the action of IL17A immune system proteins (interleukin). By blocking this substance, it reduces the inflammatory processes liable to have a role in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis are chronic inflammatory diseases of the joints and spine affecting some five million people in Europe.

Over the second quarter of 2018 alone, Cosentyx generated revenues of over 700 million dollars.

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 65 employees.

