PlayFusion: Lightseekers TCG Is Storming on to Steam

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed and published by PlayFusion, the mixed reality trading card game Lightseekers will be making its long-awaited debut onto PC and Mac. Building on the smash success of Lightseekers on Nintendo Switch, the Heroes of Tantos are making their way onto Steam in Q1 of 2019. The best part? Lightseekers will support cross play with Mobile Devices, the Nintendo Switch and now with Steam, so there's a wealth of adventures to be had from day one.

Over 750,000 players have jumped into the vibrant world of Tantos, and new adventures are always emerging for those veteran Lightseekers and budding heroes alike. With new card releases, campaigns and digital content carefully being carefully crafted for Lightseekers regularly, it's the perfect time for brand new players to jump straight into the action.

By merging the realm of physical and digital trading card game, players can experience a whole new connected experience. By scanning cards from physical collections, players can then immediately begin to customise digital decks with brand new cards, forge new tactics and battle the best Lightseekers worldwide on the digital battlefield.

Practice with custom decks against AI or play casually against the community or friends! The easy-to-learn mechanics of Lightseekers will quickly have players thinking of devastating combos and counters in no time. Once players have refined their skills, they can show their prowess in Ranked matches to earn great treasure, unlock huge rewards and challenge the leaderboards for their rightful place amongst the Lightseekers elite.

With the new expansion Lightseekers: Uprising on the horizon, this is the perfect time for new players to join the exciting world of Tantos. Adventurers can play Lightseekers with physical cards available in local hobby stores as well as digitally on mobile devices, Nintendo Switch and soon on Steam as a free download. Now is the time to see what journeys await in Lightseekers TCG. For more information on Lightseekers digital and physical experiences, go to https://www.lightseekers.cards.

About PlayFusion

Headquartered in Cambridge, the tech nirvana of the United Kingdom, PlayFusion is a multi-award-winning studio that is pioneering the future of enhanced reality entertainment. PlayFusion's titles include their original IP, Lightseekers, and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions. Powered by leading edge proprietary computer vision technology, the Enhanced Reality Engine seamlessly integrates physical and digital worlds, enabling visionary creators, designers, educators, entertainers and storytellers to deliver truly magical, compelling content.

Media Contact:

Robert Sargent

Call: +44(0)7846-223252

Rob.Sargent@PlayFusion.com