Marijuana News TodayIn what is sure to be a developing trend this year, the marijuana news today has yet another pot company looking to parlay the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill into a solid footing in the U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) market.This time, however, it is Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) which is looking to jump in on that burgeoning and lucrative market.You may remember that the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, passed in December, legalized the cultivation of hemp on a national scale. A cannabis variant, hemp does not have the psychoactive chemicals seen in marijuana, but can be used to make CBD, which is often associated with curative.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...