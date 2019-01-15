Marijuana News Today
In what is sure to be a developing trend this year, the marijuana news today has yet another pot company looking to parlay the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill into a solid footing in the U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) market.
This time, however, it is Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) which is looking to jump in on that burgeoning and lucrative market.
You may remember that the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, passed in December, legalized the cultivation of hemp on a national scale. A cannabis variant, hemp does not have the psychoactive chemicals seen in marijuana, but can be used to make CBD, which is often associated with curative.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
In what is sure to be a developing trend this year, the marijuana news today has yet another pot company looking to parlay the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill into a solid footing in the U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) market.
This time, however, it is Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) which is looking to jump in on that burgeoning and lucrative market.
You may remember that the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, passed in December, legalized the cultivation of hemp on a national scale. A cannabis variant, hemp does not have the psychoactive chemicals seen in marijuana, but can be used to make CBD, which is often associated with curative.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...