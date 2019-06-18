Jupiter US Smaller Companies (JUS) is continuing to deliver improved investment performance following a tightening up of its investment process in October 2017. The trust has outperformed its small-cap equity benchmark over the last one and three years in both NAV and share price terms. Increased stock market volatility in recent months has presented manager Robert Siddles with an increasing array of attractive investment opportunities across a range of industries; although this has increased portfolio turnover, the manager continues to invest with a long-term view, aiming to generate capital growth while preserving capital during periods of stock market weakness.

